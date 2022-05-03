'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Dead at 16

✖

Former Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died. The pageant star's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, confirmed on Monday that her daughter died at the age of 16. Posey's cause of death and the circumstances surrounding her passing are unclear at this time.

In a Facebook post confirming Posey's tragic passing, Gatterman shared, "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone." TMZ also confirmed Posey's passing. The U.S. Sun separately reported the news, though further information was not provided. Gatterman continued in her post, "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever." Gatterman shared the announcement alongside a photo of Posey. TLC has not released a statement.

Posey was a pageant regular and notably appeared on the popular TLC series Toddlers and Tiaras. Running for seven seasons from January 2009 through October 2013, the reality series followed the personal lives of families of contestants in child beauty pageants, documenting the before-show prep and the pageants themselves. The show led to other reality show spinoffs, including Eden's World, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and Cheer Perfection.

Posey was a natural talent, winning numerous crowns. She typically impressed the pageant's judges with her contortionist performances. While Toddlers and Tiaras was canceled and ended in 2013, Posey continued to compete in pageants, which she highlighted on her Instagram account. Her final Instagram post was on April 23.

"Toddlers and Tiaras" star, Kailia Posey, has died at the age of 16. https://t.co/pOzxH1O44h — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2022

Amid news of her passing, family, friends, and fans have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the teen. Responding to Paosey's mother's Facebook post, one person wrote, "Dear Marcy Posey Gatterman, I am deeply saddened and sorry for your loss...I send my sincere condolences! Please know that you and your family will remain in our thoughts and prayers!!" Another person commented, "This is devastating and too hard to believe. We are so sorry and also have no words. The love between you two was so special. Praying for you and your family." Posey's Instagram posts have also since become places for tributes, with one person writing, "my heart is absolutely shattered. i love and miss you forever, rest easy and fly high kailia."