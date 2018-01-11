Angelina Jolie Steps out With Injured Daughter Shiloh in New York City

Angelina Jolie stepped out with daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Tuesday night in New York City to attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala.

Dressed in a black gown with sheer detailing, Jolie accompanied her two daughters, who were both dressed in formal wear for the event. Zahara, 13, wore a black top and pants and a navy blazer while Shiloh, 11, wore a black suit.

Shiloh was also sporting an arm sling, as she recently broke her collarbone while on vacation with her family in Lake Tahoe, Entertainment Tonight reported. Shiloh was injured on her left side but is recovering and was seen with her arm in a sling while shopping with Jolie and brother Knox on Jan. 7. The two sisters were also seen with braces on their teeth as they posed on the carpet with their mom and activist Loung Ung.

Jolie was at the event to receive the National Board of Review’s Freedom of Expression Award for her film First They Killed My Father, Us Weekly shares.

The actress also recently attended the Golden Globe Awards, where she made headlines for a moment in which she was seen not looking at Jennifer Aniston, who was presenting an award on stage. Dakota Johnson had her eyes trained on Jolie, making for a hilarious moment on social media.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur