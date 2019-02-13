Andy Cohen Reveals First Photos of Son Benjamin

Like father, like son. Andy Cohen shared the first photo of his newborn son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, revealing a sweet face and a full head of hair.

Cohen and Benjamin graced the cover of PEOPLE, with the new dad snuggling up to the infant in a cozy looking photo. He shared the cover to his Instagram profile Wednesday morning.

“This is my son!! I grew up reading PEOPLE cover to cover, at a time when being gay meant there was no way to have a family. Now I’m honored to be featured on the magazine’s cover,” Cohen gushed in the caption. “Thank you [Editorial Director Jess Cagle] for sharing my story.”

On the TODAY Show Wednesday, the Watch What Happens Live host opened up about the exciting day his son was born, sharing that he was able to be inside the delivery room.

“I was in the delivery room, they cleaned him up a little bit. I took my shirt off and they put him right there and he was so alert,” Cohen revealed via FaceTime. “He wasn’t crying. His eyes were open, and we just stared at each other for about two hours, just looking at each other and he was touching my face. It was just incredible.”

He said he is beyond smitten with baby Benjamin. “I just sit and stare at him. I can’t get over his head of hair. He’s adorable, you guys. He’s so cute,” he said. “I was hoping he was going to have a little hair on his head and the kid’s already over delivering.”

He added that he knows he’s lucky to have a baby as a single dad.

“It’s not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village as they say,” he said. “I really wanted him and the fact that he’s here and he’s perfect and in wonderful health. I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place.”

And those sleepless nights don’t bother him so much. “I was never sleeping, but I just wasn’t sleeping for different reasons. I kind of feel like, ‘Oh, these are the reasons I shouldn’t be sleeping,’” he said.

Previously, Cohen had shared a few photos of his bundle of joy but had yet to show his face. His latest post, which he captioned “Heaven….” was a photo of Benjamin, who was wearing an adorable Snoopy onesie, grasping Cohen’s pointer finger.

Cohen announced that he was going to be first-time dad in December on Watch What Happens Live, revealing that parenthood was something he had always wanted.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” he said on the episode.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen continued. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty