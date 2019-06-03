Andy Cohen Celebrates First Birthday as a Father With Adorable Photos

Andy Cohen has the “best birthday present of all” as he celebrates turning 51: his son Benjamin Allen Cohen.

The Watch What Happens Live host kicked off his birthday festivities on Sunday with a sweet snap of himself lounging with his four-month-old son, both bearing beaming smiles for the camera.

“I got the best birthday present of all,” Cohen captioned the snap, adding a series of heart emojis to express his love.

The sweet snap immediately had the comments section filling with comments from both fans and Cohen’s Real Housewives friends.

“Oh, yes you did,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote. “Cannot get over him. You two are twins.”

“Happy Birthday #daddy,” his longtime friend Kelly Ripa commented.

“You got that right. Happy bday Andy!!” Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, added.

Cohen had officially become a proud father when he welcomed baby Benjamin via surrogacy on Feb. 4. During an appearance on the Today show shortly after Benjamin’s arrival, Cohen opened up about what it was like being in the delivery room.

“I was in the delivery room, they cleaned him up a little bit. I took my shirt off and they put him right there and he was so alert,” he said. “He wasn’t crying. His eyes were open, and we just stared at each other for about two hours, just looking at each other and he was touching my face. It was just incredible.”

He added that “it’s not easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village as they say.”

“I really wanted him and the fact that he’s here and he’s perfect and in wonderful health,” he said. “I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place.”

Benjamin’s birth had come after Cohen had announced in December that he was going to be a first-time dad, making the announcement on Watch What Happens Live.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” he said at the time.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen continued. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”