Amy Smart Welcomes First Child With Husband Carter Oosterhouse

Amy Smart is a new mom!

The actress and her husband Carter Oosterhouse welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly reports. The couple shared the wonderful news on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 31, with a photo of their new family in the hospital.

“It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world,” Smart, 40, captioned the photo. “What a blessed way to bring in 2017 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!”

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our little lady…Flora!” Oosterhouse, 40, added on his Instagram post. “We love you more than you know and can’t wait to experience the journey. What a blessing..”

Smart and Oosterhouse have been married since 2011.

Congratulations to the happy family!

