Amy Schumer Reveals Her Profanity-Laced ‘Post Baby Annoying Post’

Amy Schumer hasn’t let motherhood change who she is. The comedienne took to Instagram to share a profanity-laden post about her takeaways on motherhood ahead of her first Mother’s Day.

Schumer, 37, said being a mom taught her, first and foremost, that “Women are the s—.” She added that “Men are cool and whatever but women are f—ing warriors.” The I Feel Pretty star went on to praise her doula, noting that she didn’t even “totally know” what doulas do, but that hers helped make her and husband Chris Fischer “feel totally secure and supported” while she gave birth to son Gene Attell Fischer. Schumer gave followers a candid look at her journey in pregnancy, including the many not-so-glamorous moments she experienced.

“I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy,” Schumer wrote. “Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

“All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it’. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana.”

Schumer has shared a number of photos of her son since his birth, which took place May 5. She recently posted a late-night selfie with her baby boy from the hospital. Gene appeared to be sleeping on her arm, bundled in swaddling blankets. She joked, “New kid, who dis?” in the caption.

Before that, she posted a picture of Gene and his father, revealing the child’s name. In the Instagram photo, Fischer held his baby boy as he looked toward the camera. Schumer announced to fans that she named him Gene Attell Fisher, which PEOPLE reported was a nod to friend and fellow comedian Dave Attell, who recently invited her to perform with him at his show at Caroline’s in New York City in January. Schumer hasn’t confirmed that, however.

She revealed the arrival of her son on the platform as well, calling the child her and Fischer’s “royal baby.” Schumer’s child arrived a few hours before Baby Sussex, however.