Amy Roloff Chronicles ‘Precious’ Moments in Michigan With Boyfriend Chris Marek and Family

Amy Roloff put one perfect grandmother moment into words on Friday, with a post shared to Instagram.

Roloff posted an adorable picture from a beach in her home state of Michigan, where two of her grandkids were leaning on her from either side. She also included a shot of herself and her boyfriend, Chris Marek, smiling in front of a massive suspension bridge.

She accompanied the heart-warming pictures with a note about grandparenthood — and the importance of living in the moment during the good times in life.

“To be able to show my two grandkids and my kids again where it all started for grandma and mom – Michigan – is more than I can describe,” she wrote. “It was so precious and meant so much to me. It’s not about things but moments and places I get to have and share with those that will always have my heart. To have Chris here and show him this place I love and he liked it too meant a lot to me and made me so happy as well. I’ll be back and I’ll be back with them. Michigan your view never gets old.”

Roloff filled the post out with a number of hashtags, ranging from the heartfelt to the hilarious. She used her “amy’s second act continues” tag, but also added “no salt no sharks no worries” in regards to the Great Lakes.

This was a big trip in Roloff’s growing relationship with Marek, as she showed him around her hometown. She documented other moments on Instagram, despite the constant barrage of negative comments that she is inevitably met with.

“So happy I got to show Chris my favorite place to go to in Michigan, besides my folks cabin,” she wrote earlier this week. “Had the best time and made such a memory together. We’ll be back!”

In some of the most recent episodes of Little People, Big World, Roloff and Chris have addressed the struggles of beginning a new relationship in the public eye, and dating over the age of 50 as well.

“I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma,” Roloff admitted. “I think what I like about Chris is he likes doing new things and he’s adventurous. I don’t really remember doing a lot of that with Matt.”

“I would like to get to know the family better,” Marek said on the TLC series. “They’re great people, and I want them to be comfortable around me, because I’m usually hanging out at her house when they just walk in. And I want them to be OK with that, because I really like them, I respect them, and I hope they feel the same.”

The show will need Marek to help fill out the cast in the upcoming season, as Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have announced that they no longer plan to take part.