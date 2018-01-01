America Ferrera Pregnant With Her First Child

America Ferrera is going to be una mamá!

The former Ugly Betty star announced that she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams were expecting their first child together in a New Year’s Eve themed Instagram post Sunday.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” the 33-year-old captioned a photo of her and Williams posing with 2018 glasses and a “Más besos (por favor)” onesie. “Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!”

Ferrera and Williams tied the knot in June 2011 after first meeting as students at the University of Southern California. Their first encounter occurred when Williams cast his future wife in his student film. They recently celebrated 12 years together this summer.

Back in 2010, Ferrera told PEOPLE of Williams, 36, “We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other.”