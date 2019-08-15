Alanis Morissette’s Husband Reveals Newborn Son In First Look Instagram Video

Just days after welcoming their third child, son Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, Alanis Morrisette and her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway are doting on him on social media. On Wednesday, Treadway shared an adorable first look video of the little boy on Instagram, showing himself, baby Winter, and his 8-year-old son, Ever Imre.

View this post on Instagram hanging with the boys…..❤️🐯🦁❤️ A post shared by Souleye (@souleyephotos) on Aug 13, 2019 at 6:14pm PDT

The sweet clip drew plenty of reactions in the comments section, with many fans gushing over the family’s newest addition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So precious!!!” one person wrote.

“The cutest,” added another alongside a red heart emoji. Congrats to you and alanis.”

“Sooo happy for you guys!!!” wrote a third.

“Awe! Winter and Ever!” commented another. “I bet he’s happy to have a brother! I bet Onyx is happy too!”

“Look how aware and awake Winter is…. oh my goodness!” a fifth fan wrote.

Baby boy Winter made his entrance into the world on Aug. 8, 2019, the couple making the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts alongside an adorable photo of their son napping.

“He’s here. Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway,” Morissette wrote, adding the hashtag “My Whole Life I Dreamed of Loving You Three.”

In his own announcement, Treadway praised his wife, writing, “[Alanis Morissette] You will forever be my heroine. thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on Aug 12, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

Along with joining older brother Ever, the baby boy joined older sister Onyx Solace, 3.

The couple had announced that they were expecting their third child in March of this year, the “You Oughta Know” singer dropping the news via an Instagram post shared with her more than 390,000 followers that showed off her growing baby bump as sand into a microphone.

Speaking with Self in June, Morissette opened up about parenting, revealing that “it’s a lot of ‘oh sweetheart, yes your heart is broken for that person and that person’s going to be okay.’” She also spoke of her relationship with Treadway, stating that “he’s an incredibly modern man, so he has never had an issue with being married to an alpha woman.”

Morissette and Treadway tied the knot in May of 2010 at their Los Angeles home surrounded by close family and friends. On Christmas Day in 2010, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Ever, with daughter Onyx following in June 2016.