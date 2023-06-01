Al Pacino Reportedly Asked for DNA Test in Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Al Pacino was seemingly in a state of disbelief when he learned a few months back he is expecting his fourth child. The Scarface actor, who at 83 is about to be a dad again, reportedly asked 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah to get a DNA test to prove the baby was his, as he did not believe he could get her pregnant.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, Pacino reportedly suffers from a medical issue that typically prevents a man from impregnating a woman, and as such, the actor did not believe he would be able to get Alfallah pregnant. The source claimed Pacino was "shocked" when he learned just two months ago that his girlfriend, who is currently eight months pregnant, was pregnant. Pacino was in such a state of shock that he initially doubted the unborn child was his and asked for DNA test proof, something that Alfallah agreed to. The DNA test confirmed that Pacino is the father.

The little one on the way will be Pacino and Alfallah's first baby together. The couple has been romantically linked since at least April 2022 when they were spotted leaving Felix Restaurant in Venice, California together. Sources told Page Six that same month the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic, one source telling the outlet, "She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father." Fast-forward a little more than a year, and a representative for Pacino confirmed to TMZ Tuesday that Alfallah is 8 months pregnant.

The pregnancy news sparked plenty of congratulatory messages from Pacino's fans, and Robert De Niro, who confirmed last month that he welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, also sent his congratulations. Reacting to the news during a Thursday appearance on the Today show, De Niro, who starred alongside Pacino in Heat as well as several other films, said, "He's a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him."

The baby on the way will mark Pacino's fourth child. The actor is already dad to daughter Julie Marie, 33, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. Pacino also shares twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.