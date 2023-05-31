Al Pacino's 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Al Pacino is about to be a dad times four! At 82, the famed actor is set to welcome his fourth child, a representative for the actor confirming to TMZ Tuesday that Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is 8 months pregnant with their first child.

Pacino and Alfallah, the ex-girlfriend of the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, have been romantically linked since April 2022 after being photographed leaving Felix Restaurant in Venice, California. The two reportedly enjoyed a meal with a group of friends, including Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel, as they celebrated Schnabel's exhibit "For Esme-With Love and Squalor" opening at Pace Gallery in Los Angeles. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the couple left the restaurant together. That same month, sources told Page Six the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic, one source telling the outlet, "she has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father."

Previously, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, though she told the Daily Mail that there was "no relationship" between her and Eastwood. Before dating Alfallah, Pacino, meanwhile, dated Meital Dohan, with the couple splitting in 2020.

The couple's bundle of joy on the way will mark Pacino's fourth child. The actor shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003. The New York native, who has opted to keep his home life with his children relatively private, previously opened up about not wanting to be like his own father, who left his family when he was 2.

"Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them," he told The New Yorker in 2014. "So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Pacino is not the only older Hollywood star to share baby news. Earlier this month, his longtime friend and former co-star Robert De Niro confirmed that he welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Little Gia marks the actor's seventh child, De Niro is also dad to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 – whom he shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott – his 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian – whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith – and Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 – from his marriage to his ex-wife Grace Hightower.