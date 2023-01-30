Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 Together

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have officially welcomed baby number three together. PEOPLE reports that a source close to the couple recently confirmed the news. The course did not clarify any other details at this time, such as the time of birth or the newborn's name. This is Prinsloo's third child with Levin, singer for pop band Maroon 5. The pair have been married since 2014 and also share two daughters: seven-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace.

Notably, in a previous conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Prinsloo spoke openly about expanding the couple's family, noting that she was very eager to have more children. "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she explained. "You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?" Prinsloo added. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

The new baby's birth comes months after Levine faced cheating allegations, with one accuser sharing screenshots of alleged DM's between the two. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the former Voice coach wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine went on to confess that "in certain instances" his communication with other women "became inappropriate," but he did not admit to having a physical affair with any of the women who brought forth cheating accusations. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he went on to write.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."