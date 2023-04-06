Actress Welcomes Baby Via Surrogate, Reveals Child Is Biologically Her Late Son's

Ana Obregón is opening up about the most recent addition to her family, baby girl Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón, nicknamed Anita. Following little Anita's March 20 birth, the Spanish actress, 68, revealed to HOLA! that while the baby girl is legally her daughter, she is actually her granddaughter and her late son Aless Lequio's daughter whom she welcomed via a U.S.-based surrogate.

Speaking with the outlet, Obregón, a fixture on Spanish television best known for appearing in series like A las once en casa, confirmed, "this baby girl is not my daughter, but my granddaughter. She is Aless' daughter and when she grows up I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him." Aless died at the age of 27 from cancer in May 2020 and froze his sperm before starting chemotherapy when he first received his diagnosis, with his mother sharing that it was her son's "last wish: to bring a child into the world."

According to the actress, they began the process of conceiving Aless' baby "the day my child went to heaven." Obregón chose to preserve her son's samples in the United States and opted to use a U.S.-based surrogate, as surrogacy is forbidden by law in Spain, per Reuters, and "the samples were preserved in the United States." According to the actress, the process took three years due to legalities. Anita was born March 20 in a hospital in Miami, with Obregón noting that the baby girl is legally her daughter and will have dual citizenship. However, Obregón said Anita will always know that Obregón is her grandmother. The new grandmother said that she is now "surrounded by diapers, bottles, all pink, full of bows and smelling like perfume, how wonderful," adding that she is "happy" and her son "loved babies and would go crazy every time he saw one. He told me: 'I am going to call my first daughter Ana, like you, mommy.'"

Sharing the interview on Instagram, Obregón penned a sweet message to her late son, writing, "My Aless: I swore I would save you from cancer, and I failed you. I promised you I'd bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms." The actress said, "when I hug her, it's an indescribable feeling because it's as if I were hugging you again. I swear that I will take care of her with the infinite love that I have to give, and from heaven, you will help me." She concluded the post, "You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth. I love you to death. Mom."