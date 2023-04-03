Actress Welcomes Baby With Her Mystery Husband

Yoon Jin Yi just added another role to his impressive roster of credits: mom. The South Korean actress, known for her performances in titles like A Gentleman's Dignity and Happy Home, recently welcomed her first child with her non-celebrity husband, who has not been publicly identified.

A representative for Yoon's agency confirmed the exciting news, sharing in a statement per Soompi, "Actress Yoon Jin Yi gave birth to a daughter on March 31, and both the mother and child are currently in good health. We express our words of gratitude to the many people sending congratulations and support." No further information, including the little one's name, was given.

The sweet addition to Yoon's family comes after the actress and her husband tied the knot in October 2022. Reports first surfaced on Aug. 25 that the actress was set to be married, with her agency Management Redwoods later confirming the news. Per her agency, Yoon's husband s four years older than her. The couple tied the knot in Seoul. Despite being in the spotlight, Yoon has led a relatively private life and has kept details of her private life a secret. She has not revealed the identity of her husband, and it seems unlikely that she will share photos or further information about her daughter.

Born Kim Yoon-jin on July 27, 1990, Yoon is a South Korean actress who made her acting debut in the 2012 romantic comedy TV series A Gentleman's Dignity. In the series, Yoon portrayed Im Me Ah-ri, a girl in love with an older man. Seven years later, she signed with new agency HB Entertainment before signing with Management Redwoods in March 2021 after her contract with HB expired Her other acting credits include The Fugitive of Joseon, Reply 1994, It's Okay, That's Love, Discovery of Love, Happy Home, We Are Brothers, and My One and Only. She most recently appeared in Young Lady and Gentleman, a South Korean television series also starring Ji Hyun-woo, Lee Se-hee and Cha Hwa-yeon. The actress also appeared in Kang Seung-yoon 2013 "Stealer" music video. She won New Star Award, Actress award for A Gentleman's Dignity at the Asia Model Awards. Her role in the film also earned her wins for Best New Actress (Television) at the 2013 Baeksang Arts Awards, Rising Star Award at the K-Drama Star Awards, Best New Actress award at the Korea Drama Awards, and the New Star Award at the 2012 SBS Drama Awards.