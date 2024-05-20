King Charles Plans to Break Royal Tradition at Trooping the Colour

King Charles III is breaking tradition next month by attending the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade in a carriage, rather than on horseback. The 75-year-old monarch rode his black mare Noble in the parade last year, and it caused a stir as viewers questioned the animal's behavior and the king's competence on horseback. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the king will skip the challenge this year, but will still stick with a more festive mode of transport.

The king's age would be enough to keep a lot of people from getting on horseback for a long ride, not to mention his ongoing treatment for cancer. The king was cleared to resume making public engagements at the beginning of this month, but his schedule is still a small fraction of what it was before his diagnosis. Together, all that makes it unsurprising that the king will forego his ride through the streets on Saturday, June 15 for the annual celebration of his own birthday.

Many fans of royal tradition were glad to see the king on horseback last year, as it was a return to tradition. Queen Elizabeth II had a well-documented love of horses, yet even she stopped riding in the Trooping the Colour parade in 1986. That meant the king was the first monarch to do so in over 25 years, but just for one year.

The king was also a passionate equestrian when he was younger and loved playing polo much like his son, Prince Harry. Now, insiders told The Daily Mail that the king does not ride for pleasure at all anymore, which would put extra pressure on an occasion with so many viewers.

Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial military event held every year in London, with a parade including over 1,200 people and 200 horses. The participants include soldiers and musicians, and usually prominent members of the royal family as well. The role of the monarch is ride past the ranks "inspecting" the troops. The route typically goes from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, then back to the palace. The tradition goes back to the 1600s, and King Charles himself has been attending it every year since he was two years old.

The queen rode her treasured horse Burmese in the parade until 1987, when the animal needed to retire. The queen was 61 years old at the time, and decided that she would simply ride in a carriage from then on. As for the king, his decision seemed to be attributed mostly to his cancer treatment. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told The Times that all "forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary."