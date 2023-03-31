Elijah Wood Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 2

Elijah Wood and his partner, Mette-Marie Kongsved, secretly welcomed a second child. Wood, 42, announced the news to The Wall Street Journal on March 27. "We've got a 3-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early," he revealed when he was asked when he gets up first in the morning. Wood said he makes his kids a breakfast of oatmeal with "various spices," peanut butter, and fruit after they wake up. "I really like overnight oats or muesli with yogurt, and I sometimes eat that with them," he told the outlet. Wood rarely talks about his family and keeps his Instagram set to private, leaving fans eager for details. "I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn't necessarily want to share with the world," he said. "An account that's public-facing would really change what I share. "It's not like I'm sharing anything that I wouldn't want to go out, but I" m just a relatively private person," he added.

Wood met Kongsved, a 31-year-old producer originally from Denmark, on the set of I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore, which started filming in May 2016. Additionally, the Netflix original film starred the actor's future Yellowjackets co-star Melanie Lynskey, who appeared in The Last of Us as Kathleen. In the past, Wood was in a relationship with actress Pamela Racine, while Kongsved was married to director Evan Louis Katz from 2011 to 2017. When he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2020, he revealed that he and Kongsved had welcomed their first child, Evan Kongsved-Wood, sometime in late 2019. He mentioned in his speech that on Christmas Eve of 2018, the actor and his wife were surprised to discover she was pregnant.

While walking in Los Angeles in May 2020 with Dominic Monaghan, Wood's co-star and close friend in real life, the couple was spotted with baby Evan for the first time. The three adults were wearing masks as they enjoyed some fresh air, a sign that they were in the midst of a pandemic. In 2021, Wood told The Guardian, "The silver lining of the pandemic has been that it's enabled me to enjoy fatherhood in a way I might not have done. My son was born seven or eight months before lockdown, so we've had this kind of unbelievable, uninterrupted family time that we're probably never going to have again. I love being a father. It's all-consuming and it's everything."