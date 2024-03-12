Fans Notice Three Stars of 'The Challenge' Gave Birth on the Same Day

There's a baby boom over at The Challenge! As Challengeteaa pointed out on Instagram, three stars of the show — Kam Williams, Jenna Compono, and Sylvia Membreno — all gave birth on the same day, February 24. While all three of the women have appeared on various seasons of the show, they all competed on the 32nd season of the show, The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

Compono responded to Challeneteaa's Instagram post and wrote, "Full moon!" That certainly explains the wild coincidence. Fans also flocked to the comments section of the post to joke about the potential birthday alliance that the three tots would form in a future season of The Challenge.

Compono gave birth to her daughter, Carmella, whom she shares with her husband, Zach Nichols, a fellow Challenge alum. The couple is also parents to son Anthony and daughter Liliana. Williams also gave birth to a daughter, Aria, whom she shares with her fiancé, Leroy Garrett, yet another Challenge alum. They are also parents to a son named Kingston. Meanwhile, Membreno gave birth to her first child, a son named Enzo, with her fiancé, Sergio Lira.

Williams and Garrett spoke with PEOPLE about the newest addition to the family. The Are You the One? alum explained to the publication how this pregnancy compared with her first. According to Williams, she's had a rougher go at recovery after giving birth this time around, but that she's still "hanging in there." She added, "The best part of my birthing experience was finding out I'm officially a girl mom! It was totally worth the wait and I encourage other parents to be Team Green at least once!"

After welcoming their second child, Williams and Garrett navigating their new normal as a family of four. Williams shared, "I'm excited to live in each and every moment of watching my children grow, and looking forward to each and every stage that motherhood has to offer!"