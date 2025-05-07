A$AP Rocky Thinks ‘Cocomelon’ Is ‘Bad for Kids’ as He and Rihanna Await Arrival of Baby No. 3

If it’s one thing A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s three children watch that’s causing mania in their household, it’s Cocomelon. The pair confirmed they’re expecting their third child, with Rihanna debuting her baby bump at the 2025 MET Gala.

In Billboard’s latest cover story, the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, 35, revealed that he doesn’t share the same taste in music as his sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. Rihanna may not either.

“That s— is driving me nuts!” he jokingly said about the kids sing-a-long. “Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s—. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

While both of them remain busy in their respective singing, rapping, acting, end entrepreneurial efforts, their children are their priority. “It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules. [The relationship] is going great,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

They began dating in 2020. Prior, they were friends for a decade, first collaborating on music together in 2012.

Rihanna has gushed about motherhood, calling it the hardest yet most rewarding job she has. Growing their family was a not brainer for the both of them.

As for the “Pon de Replay” singer, she says she takes a backseat to her kids outside of the spotlight. “I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death,” she explained in a recent chat with Interview. “Then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”