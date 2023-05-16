'A Simple Favor' Star Has Some Huge Baby News

Henry Golding is about to be a dad of two! The A Simple Favor star got an early start to Mother's Day celebrations on Friday when he revealed that his wife, Liv Lo, is pregnant with their second child. The couple, who married in 2016, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Lyla.

Golding shared the exciting news on Instagram, where he a pair of black-and-white family photos showing Golding, Lo, and their daughter. In the first image, Golding could be seen cradling his wife's baby bump as little Lyla sat on his lap. In the second photo, the family was all smiles, with Lyla seen with her face pressed against her mom's belly. Golding opted for a simple caption, writing, "inbound." Lo, meanwhile, shared the same images to her own account, telling her followers, "Oh hey! New baby otw, due Sept 1." In a later update, Lo told her fans that she plans to take them along her pregnancy journey with her in a video series showing how she practices yoga throughout her pregnancy.

Golding and Lo first met at a New Year's Eve party in 2010, the Crazy Rich Asians actor previously recalling during a 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, "she steps in my way and she's like, 'Why haven't you said hello to me yet? I'm leaving tomorrow and you're never going to see me again. What are you going to do about it?'" The couple went on to become engaged in 2015 before tying the knot in August 2016. They welcomed their first child together, little Lyla, in March 2021.

"This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you," Golding wrote at the time alongside a hospital photo of his newly expanded family of three. In her own post, Lo added, "On March 31st our lives changed forever... "I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back' xx."

News of the couple's upcoming additions was a cause for celebration. Reacting to the pregnancy announcement, Golding's Crazy Rich Asians co-star Gemma Chan wrote, "Congrats you guys," also adding a red heart emoji. Joe Greer commented, "ROUND II," with Cary Elwes writing, "Yay! Congratulations to you all! So happy for you."