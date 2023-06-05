One Hallmark Channel Couple Is Expecting a Baby — in Real Life

Hallmark Channel stars Alvina August and Marco Grazzini are expanding their family! August told fans she and Grazzini are expecting their first baby. They have starred in several Christmas movies for the Hallmark Channel, but have surprisingly not appeared in the same one yet. They started dating in 2014 and got engaged in 2019.

August, 38, shared the news on April 7. She published photos of the ultrasound image and confirmed the baby is due in August. After fans flooded her Instagram page with well-wishes, she shared thanked everyone for their support.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming show of love for our little llama," August wrote on April 10, alongside a video of herself dancing to a Beyonce song. "Yes, [the] baby is doing well. As for me, my skin's dry, [my] bladder won't let me be great & I'm down to my last pair of stretchy waist pants but my hair is long [and] that nausea... is gone!!!!!!"

Grazzini, 48, and August have both starred in several Hallmark films. Grazzini's credits include The Story of Us (2019), A Taste of Summer (2019), A Valentine's Match (2020), Christmas Unwrapped (2020), Lonestar Christmas (2020), Right in Front of Me (2021), Designing Christmas (2022), and Hearts in the Game (2023). August's Hallmark movies include Love In Design (2018), Deliver By Christmas (2020) and A Second Chance at Love (2022). August also has roles in the Fox comedy Animal Control and AMC's Lucky Hank.

Although the couple both appeared in Hallmark movies, August told AfterBuzz TV in October 2020 that they met through social media. "It's so crazy because it was one of those things I believed I would never meet someone that way," August said. "I always imagined that I would lock eyes with him across the room and then there would be this magic that I've always seen in 90's movies I guess."

"So yeah our relationship started off in a very modern sense in that we spoke for three months before we went on our first date," she continued. "When you see each other it's just sort of the icing on the cake because we've already got such a strong connection."

In a recent interview with Digital Journal, Grazzini said the next chapter in his life will be titled Baby on the Way. "I can't wait. The baby is coming in August," he said. As for his definition of "success," the actor added, "Success means knowing that you've put your all into whatever endeavor that you've chosen. Success is simply finding your passion and pursuing it."