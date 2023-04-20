'Today' Show Favorite and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs will have two under two! In a cute video announcement, the couple gives their son Ryver their positive p test as he plays with it, confused as he laughs and smiles not knowing what it means. "This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist — I cannot wait to watch little ryver be a big brother," they captioned the video. They play peekaboo with the baby and tell him he's been promoted to big brother.

The couple wed in 2014 and have been receiving tons of love and support on social media, including from E! News and Fashion Police host, Giuliana Rancic. "Love you all so much!!!" she wrote in the comments. "So so so happy for your sweet beautiful family." Twilight alum Taylor Lautner wrote, "I can't wait."

The news comes just a week after they celebrated Ryver's first birthday. They announced their pregnancy with Ryver in September 2021 after nearly five years of struggling with infertility. The couple had Ryver with the assistance of IVF, something Rancic did as well with the help of a surrogate.

At the time of her announcement, she said in a statement to E! News, "We are beyond excited as this has been a 4-and-a-half-year journey. I've shared some of those moments on air with our E! family over the years, and it feels nice that people care and continue to ask for updates. We really hope this encourages anyone going through infertility struggles." They dated for a year before he popped the question in a romantic proposal.

Outside of E!, she's a New York Times bestselling author, a fashion blogger, and the founder of her own cleaning products and company. She gained national recognition after a freak accident in 2011 caused her to lose her left eye. She later had a transplant.

Kennedy is an entertainment news journalist. He's also contributed to the Today Show.