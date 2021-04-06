Henry Golding Is Officially a Dad as Wife Liv Lo Welcomes First Baby

✖

Henry Golding is officially a dad! The Crazy Rich Asians actor and his wife, Liv Lo, welcomed their first child together on March 31, the couple confirming the news of the birth on Instagram Monday night. At this time, the couple has not shared any further details on their little one, including the baby's name, sex or weight.

Overjoyed at his new daddy duties, Golding made the announcement alongside a sweet black and white photo of the couple tenderly looking down at their little bundle of joy. He took a moment to reflect on the strength of his wife, writing, "This woman right here. Beyond anything, I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you." Lo also shared the news to her own account, where she posted a series of images from her labor and an adorable snapshot of her newborn. She said "on March 31st our lives changed forever," and confirming that she will be on maternity leave for the time being, quipped, "I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back.'"

After tying the knot in 2016, five years after they first met at a party on New Year's Day, the couple shared the exciting news in November that they were expecting. They made the announcement a gallery of images showing Golding cradling his wife's baby bump. The actor said "2021 is already looking brighter," with Lo adding in her own post, "Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you."

In the weeks since making the announcement, the couple hasn't shied away from expressing their excitement, with Lo sharing several images documenting her pregnancy and Golding opening up to Us Weekly in February about preparing for fatherhood and his hope "to be one of those cool dads." He joked that he wants "to be the guy sort of dressing up in weird outfits and picking them up from school and embarrassing them, like, continuously." He also teased that he and Lo "know the sex" and "got a name sort of rattling around." Explaining their decision not to reveal those details prior to the birth, he said, "my wife, she thinks that the baby should actually hear the name first. So, we've been trying to hold out on telling anyone."

The happy couple is now adjusting to life as a family of three, with Lo currently on maternity leave. Prior to the March 31 birth, the new mom opened up about her plans for maternity leave in a blog post, sharing that she plans to "unwind" and spend some time "connecting to baby, and family." She said her maternity leave will last at least 40 days and she looks "forward to coming out of this when the fog of motherhood has lifted."