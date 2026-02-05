A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Just Became a Dad

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor is a dad!

The actor, 51, announced on Wednesday that he and his wife, Jordana Jacobs, had welcomed their first child shortly before their two-year wedding anniversary.

“So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!),” Radnor began his baby announcement, which included photos of the new parents cuddling up with their son at the hospital and at home.

“Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room,” continued Radnor, who did not share the name of his son. “He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word ‘baba ghanoush’ is hysterical.”

“He’s a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here,” added the proud dad, who posed with his son in his arms in one photo and resting on his guitar in another.

Radnor went on to share his appreciation for the “kind words” he’s received from listeners of his How We Made Your Mother rewatch podcast, which he hosts alongside the beloved sitcom’s creator, Craig Thomas.

“Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation,” Radnor concluded. “So grateful.”

Radnor and Jacobs tied the knot in January 2024, and while the couple has kept their private life largely out of the spotlight, the director told PEOPLE in November of that same year that married life was “fantastic.”

“It’s fantastic. I love it,” Radnor said at the time. “I know you’re supposed to say that, but I actually love it.”

When it comes to his favorite times with his new bride, the newlywed continued, “I like the mornings and I like the nights. We sometimes don’t see each other during the day because of work stuff, so I love waking up together and then reconnecting at the end of the day.”