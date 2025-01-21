‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star’s Wedding Was Nearly Ruined by Snow: Josh Radnor Reveals Photos

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor is looking back at his wedding, which nearly got canceled because of the snowy conditions. The actor tied the knot with Dr. Jordana Jacobs during a snowstorm in Port Jervis, New York in early January 2024. Due to the worsening conditions, the guests, along with the bride and groom, had to stay the night at the venue. Despite the blizzard, it was as magical as ever, and Radnor shared a sweet post on Instagram commemorating his one-year wedding anniversary.

Radnor shared a series of photos from the ceremony, which took place outside in the freezing weather, surrounded by plenty of snow, friends, and family. “One year ago today I got married. Our plan was a short ceremony outside with hot chocolate and hot toddies for the guests then retire inside to the warmth for dinner and dancing,” Radnor wrote. “The forecast said we could expect some light flurries at around 5pm. We thought that would be delightful. Around 2:30 the snow started coming and would not stop.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our photographer and videographer from Forged in the North were delighted but we were nervous,” he continued. “Too late to pivot inside we went ahead with our blizzard wedding. It was surreal and unforgettable. Big thanks to our guests who braved the cold, surrendered to the unexpected, and opened up their rooms to new friends. To Cedar Lakes Estate for some of the quickest pivots in wedding history. And to Jacob Azia the greatest unordained Rabbi ever (and the reason we met.) I honestly didn’t know if marriage was for me but it turned out it was. Asking Jordana to marry me was the best decision I ever made. I love doing life alongside this kind, wise, hilarious, lovely woman.”

Radnor revealed to a sold-out crowd in New York in November 2023 that he was engaged. While he’s kept much of his private life private, that isn’t stopping him from admiring his wife and their lovely yet snowy wedding. Of course, having a wedding in January in New York, there was a good chance it would be in the snow, but a full-blown blizzard could not have been expected when the date was set. At the very least, it sounds like it was still as perfect as ever, and the snow was worth it.