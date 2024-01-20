'How I Met Your Mother' Star Marries in New York Wedding

Josh Radnor is officially off the market. The How I Met Your Mother alum has followed in the footsteps of his character, Ted Mosby, and finally found "The One," albeit with a much happier ending. He confirmed the happy news on his Instagram, noting that he got married two weeks ago "In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend."

According to The New York Times, the two tied the knot outdoors during a snowstorm in 20-degree weather at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York. Dr. Jordana Jacobs read a 10-minute monologue while Radnor read a 10-minute soliloquy, and it sounds just as sappy as ever. Along with a snowstorm that everyone braved, the ceremony also included Jewish wedding traditions. The reception then took place in a candlelit lodge, with nine friends and relatives giving speeches.

Due to the worsening weather conditions, everyone had to stay at the venue for the night. While 115 had already planned to do so, 59 extras couldn't leave because of the roads, but nothing could put a damper on that night. It sounds like the guests and the happy newlywed couple danced the night away, even in the midst of a major snowstorm.

Radnor and Jacobs had met in 2022 at a sound meditation retreat in upstate New York. Having ingested a psychedelic mixture and going on a psychedelic trip, they were immediately drawn to each other. Luckily, they had met the day before at the onset of the retreat, so their psychedelic trips was not the first time they met. Jacobs, a clinical psychologist from Brooklyn, says that she and her now-husband "chatted for half an hour" the night before the meditation. The two had connected more that weekend, and Radnor texted Jacobs not long after leaving the retreat, and the rest is history.

In November, the Fleishman Is in Trouble actor announced his engagement during a sold-out show in New York. At the time, details surrounding the marriage and the love of his life were being kept on the down-low, but now that it's finally happened, it seems Josh Radnor is more than happy to share with the world that he has finally found someone. Congratulations to the happy couple. Although the wedding was a bit snowy, it seems like it was still the perfect night, and it is quite a story to tell for years to come.