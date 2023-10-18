Ginny Weasley From the 'Harry Potter' Movies Is Officially a Mom — Bonnie Wright Shares Photos of Newborn

Former Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is a mother now! The 32-year-old actress introduced her social media followers to her son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo back in September. Since then, she has been sharing frequent updates on motherhood that have long-time fans swooning.

Wright seemed to report in on Elio shortly after he was born. In her first post, she wrote: "We're all healthy and happy Andrew and I are so in love with our sun! So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!"

Wright gave shout-outs to a team including midwives, a doula and a doctor, as well as a few friends who supported her through this process. She saved the last of the praise for her husband, writing: "Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered."

"Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!" Wright concluded. Her post picked up nearly half a million likes and plenty of well-wishes from commenters as well. That included her former co-star, Evanna Lynch, who pointed out that Elio has the same birthday as the character Hermione Granger. Lynch wrote: "Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!!"

Since then, Wright has made a few Story posts about motherhood as she and Lococo work through the infancy stage. However, on Oct. 5 she was able to share an exciting milestone: Elio's "first family hike." It came with a photo of Lococo holding Elio in front of him in a baby bjorn on a wide, sandy path – the kind that are common in southern California.

Wright played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films and has worked on independent films as well as stage productions ever since. She founded her own production company and began working as a director in 2012. She married Lococo, her long-time boyfriend, in 2022 and announced that they were expecting a baby back in April.

While Wright is celebrating the birth of her son, that did not stop her from joining the rest of the Harry Potter fandom in mourning actor Michael Gambon on Thursday. Gambon's family announced his passing in a public statement published by The Guardian, explaining that he died "peacefully" in the hospital surrounded by family. The 82-year-old succumbed to complications with pneumonia.

Wright shared an iconic photo of Gambon in costume on Thursday, writing: "I was forever in awe of Michael's presence and performance. His deep mischievous voice between scenes would vibrate through the Great Hall. He was Dumbledore through and through a constant, warm and guiding figure. Rest in peace Michael. Sending love to your family."

Wright has been taking some time off from filmmaking in recent years, and with the birth of her first child, fans can expect her to take some more. However, many are revisiting the Harry Potter film franchise this week, available on Max.