Emma Watson and Rumored Beau Tom Felton Reunite With ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Stars in Festive Holiday Photo

Some cast members from the Harry Potter movies got together for a holiday celebration this week, including Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who are still at the center of fans’ romance speculation. They joined some old friends for what seemed to be a casual holiday gathering, even posing for pictures on Instagram. Fans did not fail to notice that Felton has his arm around Watson.

Felton and Watson were not friends on-screen as Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger. However, off-screen they are a fan-favorite duo, as many are hoping to see them become a couple. They got together with their old co-stars Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) in photos Felton posted on Wednesday.

“Seasons greetings from my school mates,” he wrote. He even added that he and Lewis were “mid-debate” about their fictional school houses, Slytherin and Gryfindor.

Fans loved the pictures, swooning over the reunion. Many also chimed in with comments about Felton and Watson specifically.

“All I have is eyes for Tom and Emma,” one person commented with heart-eyes emojis.

Other commenters wrote emphatic versions of “Emma + Tom,” or else the name of their characters’ ship within the fandom, “Dramione,” all punctuated with adoring emojis.

Fans have been speculating more than ever that Felton and Watson are secretly dating, as the two have been together on Instagram a lot in the last year or two. They are open about being close friends, but they say there is nothing romantic to it.

“It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered,” Watson said in an interview with British Vogue just last month.

While this sounds pretty clear, fans are still more interested in a 2011 quote where Watson told Seventeen that she had a childhood crush on Felton.

“For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she revealed at the time. “He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

The two began hanging out more frequently about a year ago. According to Felton, it was because they lived near each other.

“She was in my neighborhood and I hadn’t seen her for a few months. And I decided to take her for a skateboarding lesson, which she was very good at,” he told Us Weekly. “She’s quite hard on herself. But she’s actually very good at it. So yeah, that was fun. I always enjoy spending time with her.”

No matter what fans interpret, Watson and Felton have not given any indication that they are in a romantic relationship.