Netflix Couple Expecting Their First Baby

Love Is Blind U.K. stars Jasmine Johnson and Bobby Johnson are expecting their first child.

The couple, who met and married during 2024’s debut season of the Netflix dating show, announced Monday that they were expecting their first child together after experiencing fertility struggles.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” Jasmine captioned the couple’s reveal video on Instagram. “I’ve pictured your tiny face a thousand times.”

“I’ve dreamt of this moment long before I knew how good life could get,” she continued. “Then I met your dad and the rest was written in love. Baby Johnson Coming Winter 2025!!”

The reveal video began with Jasmine, 31, and Bobby, 34, sitting down for a joint confessional, during which they shared their hopes of becoming parents. “I ideally want to raise children in a household where our foundation is on 100,” Jasmine said, “Because at the end of the day, they’re gonna learn our dynamics.”

It’s only after the two share their dreams of having a baby that the interview is revealed to be a projection on a wall, and the video then pivots into Bobby’s original song about their love story.

“I was lost but now I’m found, well ever since you rescued me/ We sit and talk on rainy days, just debating baby names,” Bobby raps as he and Jasmine admire her growing belly. “I’m looking at your baby bump, I guess we’ll have to wait until the day you come/To know if you’re our daughter or our baby son/I’ll be happy either way!”

Jasmine and Bobby Johnson attend the London Premiere of “Celebrity Bear Hunt” at Odeon Luxe West End on February 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

The reality TV couple previously spoke about their fertility journey in February, with Jasmine telling Grazia that she and her husband were “very naive” about the process going in. “[I thought] I was going to get pregnant as soon as we had sex,” she said. “Obviously, that’s not the case.”

And while Bobby said he couldn’t blame people for their interest in their family’s expansion, he said fans’ questioning of their timeline was hurtful. “I think the difficult thing for Jasmine is if people comment on your photos and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can see the bump,’” he told the outlet. “Or, ‘you’re pregnant, I can tell it.’ Things like that—it’s quite insensitive sometimes.”