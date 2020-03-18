Diane Kruger Shares Rare Photo of Daughter After Norman Reedus Failed Attempt at Coronavirus Quarantine Shopping

Americans across the country are stocking up on goods in response to the coronavirus crisis. On Instagram, Diane Kruger showcased that she and her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, are doing the same. Well, more specifically, Kruger related that Reedus has been busy procuring some provisions for this period and even posted a photo of his grocery store haul. In her recent photo of Reedus' purchase, she also included a rare glimpse of her daughter, making the snap all the more adorable.

Kruger and Reedus typically take a private stance when it comes to sharing photos and anecdotes about their daughter, whose name they have yet to reveal. So, it came as a lovely surprise to see their little one featured in the Troy actor's recent Instagram post. In the photo, Kruger shared that Reedus took a slightly different approach to purchasing necessary, non-perishable goods, as he bought two crates full of potatoes and sweet potatoes. The couple's daughter can be seen playing around with the veggies in the snap, but her face was not visible in the photo.

"I don’t think he understood the concept of two weeks worth of non perishable foods," she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, "#whenyouletyourboyfriendgogroceryshopping."

While Kruger and Reedus have shared photos of their daughter in the past (always with her face obscured), they have been clear that they will do their best to protect their child's privacy. A couple of months after she gave birth to her daughter in late 2018, Kruger took to Instagram to ask fans to protect her family's privacy, as E! News noted.

"Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience," she wrote, captioning an edited paparazzi photo that featured a covered-up image of her daughter. "We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than [to] allow her to grow up in privacy and safety."

"Me and @bigbaldhead [Reedus] would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal," she continued. "Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support."