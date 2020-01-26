Adam Driver Talks About His Son During 'SNL' Opening Monologue After Keeping Him Secret for Years

Adam Driver took over hosting reins for the third time on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 25. During his opening monologue, the actor decided to take a step back from his intense roles in order to just, well, chill and share some facts about his personal life. Interestingly enough, Driver also mentioned his son in his monologue, a major moment for the father considering that he typically keeps his personal life private.

"Some facts about me; I'm a husband and a father," Driver said, which prompted a great deal of applause from the audience. "Thank you. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."

Given that Driver previously kept his son's identity and existence a secret (in order to maintain his privacy), it is a big deal to see the actor discuss being a father so publicly.

Back in November 2018, Page Six reported that Driver had a 2-year-old son with his wife, Joanne Tucker. The Star Wars actor previously did not talk about his child with the press. But, he did hint that he was a father on a couple of occasions. In a 2017 video for W Magazine, the star joked around about his dog and threw in a brief quip about having a kid.

"I look at my dog — this sounds so absurd — but it's not — I don't know if I can love anything more," he said. "Like, I have a kid, maybe — and be like, [gestures dismissively]. But the dog!"

During an interview with his Logan Lucky co-star Channing Tatum, also from 2017, another quip led some to believe that Driver was a father. When the interviewer brought up mixing martinis, Driver responded with "I don’t have parties, because the world is a sad place and full of anger."

"Can you imagine you're just making martinis for your baby," Tatum then quipped. In turn, Driver joked, "Stop crying. This is my party trick. You'll have your time. This is me time now."

Despite keeping tight-lipped for so long, Driver ultimately confirmed that he was a father in an interview with the New Yorker in October 2019. In the interview, the former Girls star said that maintaining his son's privacy over the past couple of years was akin to "a military operation."

"My job is to be a spy—to be in public and live life and have experience," Driver continued to say about trying to keep his family life private. "But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that."

