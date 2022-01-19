Jonathan Scott Gets Candid About His ‘Forever and Ever’ Home With Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has found his “forever and ever” home with Zooey Deschanel. The Property Brothers star opens up about the ongoing renovations to his and his girlfriend’s historic Los Angeles home in an upcoming episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin airing Thursday, Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on TODAY All Day.

In a preview of Thursday’s episode, Scott tells Martin, “We found our forever home,” explaining of all the renovations, “Our hope is that when it’s done, this will be a home that stays in the family forever and ever.” Just earlier this week, the HGTV star celebrated the 42nd birthday of the New Girl star, writing on Instagram, “Happy birthday to the one and only @zooeydeschanel. You make life so much better.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deschanel responded in the comments section, writing, “I’m the luckiest!” and adding a heart-eyes emoji. Scott also shared to his Instagram Story a video of the two holding hands on a swing set, captioning it, “Swinging into another year with this one. Happy birthday, @zooeydeschanel!” The couple first began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke, celebrating their two-year anniversary in August 2021.

Last month, the happy couple announced they had purchased a home together in Los Angeles, which they closed on in June 2020 and have since been renovating alongside the Elf star’s two kids – son Charlie, 4, and daughter Elsie, 6 – whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“What I found out very early on is that Zooey loves Los Angeles. Like, love-loves it. She’s a native Angeleno, her parents still live in her childhood home, the whole deal,” Scott explained in Drew + Jonathan Reveal at the time. “I recall thinking, Okay, okay…give me the sales pitch, skeptically, not thinking of myself as an ‘L.A. guy.’ But the more she showed me her Los Angeles – the parks she went to growing up, the neighborhoods where she made memories with her closest friends – the more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too.”

Despite the pandemic causing delays in their renovations, Scott and Deschanel have been enjoying every moment of the journey to their forever home. “We have each other, and we have time – the rest of our lives together in this house,” Scott wrote. “Our house. Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family.”