Zooey Deschanel Talks Starring in Apple TV+ Series 'Physical', New Film 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' (Exclusive)

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The third season of the hit Apple TV+ series Physical is now streaming, and fans have been introduced to a new rival for Shelia Rubin (Rose Byrne). PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Zooey Deschanel who described her character in Physical's final season.

"I play Kelly Kilmartin – a sitcom star turned fitness queen who is in competition with Sheila," Deschanel exclusively told PopCulture earlier this year via email. "I loved working on this show – it has such a terrific cast, amazing writing and all around so fun to work on – I was so fortunate to be a part of it."

(Photo: Apple TV)

Kelly has everything Sheila wants when it comes to the fitness industry. And while Sheila is making a name for herself, Kelly's success leads to Sheila seeing her rival everywhere. In the first two seasons, Sheila has been dealing with a voice in her head that would feed her negative thoughts. For Season 3, it's Kelly that has gotten into Sheila's head, and that could lead to an explosion if the two rivals actually meet in person.

For Deschanel, starring in Physical is special for her because it takes her back to her childhood. "I remember my mom doing Jane Fonda videos growing up, and I remember having Barbies with fitness gear," she said. "The '80s fitness look is very distinctive! It was fun to get to wear some of those costumes."

Along with starring in Physical, Deschanel is in a new film called Harold and the Purple Crayon which is set to hit theatres next year. The film is based on the book of the same name, and Deschanel stars in the movie with Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery and Ravi Patel.

"In Harold and the Purple Crayon, I play a single mom who meets Harold (played by Zachary Levi) and Moose (played by Lil Rel Howry) who come from the magical world of the book Harold and the Purple Crayon," Deschanel explained. "My son in the film has a big imagination and goes on to help Harold, Moose and Porcupine get back home to the magical world of their book. It was directed by Carlos Saldhana who has directed some of my favorite animated films. I'm excited for everyone to see it."

New episodes of Physical stream every Wednesday on Apple TV+.