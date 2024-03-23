Young Actress Teases Dating Superstar Actor Amid Her DUI Controversy

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron sparked controversy on social media with an Instagram story update suggesting a possible relationship with fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun. In an Instagram post published on March 24 around 1 a.m. KST, Kim Sae Ron posted a selfie with Kim Soo Hyun. The post was quickly taken down, but netizens managed to capture screenshots, prompting speculation online and discussion on various social media platforms.

Kim Soo Hyun's past comment regarding his plans for marriage resurfaced alongside the screenshot. Back in 2013, in an interview for his movie Secretly, Greatly, Kim Soo Hyun remarked that he would consider marrying a 21-year-old when he was 41.

As regards Kim Soo Hyun's age, he was born in 1988, whereas Kim Sae Ron was born in 2000. While she is taking a break from the entertainment industry due to her DUI controversy, Kim Sae Ron reportedly earns a living by giving acting lessons.

According to Newsen, citing a casting director, "Kim Sae Ron is giving private acting lessons to rookie actors and aspiring actors near her home." The news outlet continued, "A representative from an advertising agency has been helping Kim Sae Ron, whose income has stopped since the beginning of this year. She teaches 4-5 supporting actors and acting hopefuls by creating a group chat to schedule lessons."

In addition, the report added, "Kim Sae Ron spends her time reflecting on her past mistakes and trying to reboot her acting career. Although she has been on hiatus for two years, we do not know when she will have the opportunity to make a comeback, but we hope she will evolve into a more mature actor."

It has been reported that Kim Sae Ron was charged with violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving) in May 2022 in Seoul after hitting guardrails and trees repeatedly. Kim Sae Ron refused to submit to the police's blood alcohol content measurement on the spot at the time. She was later found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.2%, which is a level that warrants the revocation of her license.

Upon hearing Kim Sae Ron's case, Seoul Central District Court Judge Lee Hwang Yi fined her 20 million KRW ($15,000) last April. Kim Sae Ron and the prosecution both gave up appealing the verdict, which confirmed the initial ruling.

At the age of nine, Kim Sae Ron became a famous child star by appearing in A Brand New Life (2009) and The Man From Nowhere (2010). In Secret Healer (2016), she played an adult lead role for the first time. She was cast as the lead in the SBS drama Trolley in April 2022 but left the project in May 2022 after being arrested for drunk driving.

As one of South Korea's highest-paid actors, Kim Soo Hyun became a major Hallyu star with the fantasy series My Love from the Star (2013–14) and the variety drama The Producers (2015). Following the box-office failure Real (2017), he enlisted to complete his mandatory military service. Upon returning to acting, he starred in the romantic comedy It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and the thriller One Ordinary Day (2021).