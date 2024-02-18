Another Actress Could Be Getting Her Own Talk Show

A South Korean actress is rumored to host a new talk show. A media outlet reported on Feb. 5 that KBS is preparing to introduce a new talk show with Lee Young Ae as the host, as the follow-up to the current music talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, per Soompi.

Upon hearing about the report, a KBS representative responded, "We are currently discussing the planning stage, and it has yet to be confirmed." They also added, "It is not a follow-up to 'The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet.'"

Lee, who made a successful return to the small screen in 2023 with Maestra: Strings of Truth, is set to continue her success in a new drama titled 'Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum' (romanized title). The actress will reprise her iconic role of Dae Jang Geum in the new series.

A thriller drama based on the French series Philharmonia, Maestra: Strings of Truth stars Lee as Cha Se Eum, a brilliant and legendary conductor who unearths truths hidden within her orchestra while concealing secrets of her own at the same time.

Last month, sharing her thoughts ahead of the show's series finale, Lee Young Ae remarked via Soompi, "I started preparing for this drama in November of last year, and I was so happy during filming. The thought that the drama is ending makes me very sad."

The actress continued, "I would like to bow my head in gratitude to conductor Sol Chin and the musicians who worked hard to create a great music drama, along with our director, our writer, and the entire cast and crew. Additionally, I'd like to sincerely thank everyone who gave their love to 'Maestra: Strings of Truth.'"

Lee is also known for her appearances in the 2003 Korean historical drama Dae Jang Geum, as well as for portraying a revenge-seeking single mother in Park Chan-wook's 2005 crime thriller film Lady Vengeance. A number of awards have been presented to her in recognition of her performance, including Best Actress at the 38th Sitges Film Festival, 26th Blue Dragon Film Awards, and 42nd Baeksang Arts Awards.