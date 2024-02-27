'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Backs out of Movie in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Charges

Following sexual harassment allegations, Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has withdrawn from his role in the film Big Family. A Lotte Entertainment representative announced on Feb. 5, "O Yeong-su is stepping down from 'Big Family.' Lee Soon Jae will take on the role in his place," reported Soompi.

In November 2022, it was reported that the South Korean prosecutors had requested a one-year prison sentence for O for sexually harassing a woman in 2017, Korean media reported on Feb. 2. The 79-year-old actor was indicted on charges of sexual misconduct.

A woman filed a complaint against O with the police in December 2021. She said that O, who was then a member of a performing troupe, groped her and kissed her on the cheek without her permission during a performance tour, Korea JoongAng Daily reported. After initially dismissing the case in April 2022, the police reopened it at the woman's request.

A final trial for O was held on Feb. 2, and the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office requested that he be sentenced to one year in prison and be prohibited from working with children and youth.

The office said: "He avoided his responsibility, saying the victim was 'like a daughter to him', though the victim asked for an apology, making the victim frustrated."

During the investigations, O reportedly denied the charges, according to the Korea Herald, saying, "I just held her hand to guide the way." "It's so painful and hard to stand in this court at this age like this," said O.

"It is miserable for the last chapter of my life to end in such a way, making my whole life fall apart." According to Oh's attorney, the evidence against him was limited at the time, apart from the woman's testimony, reported The Straits Times.

A date has been set for his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to take place on March 15. O was the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for his acting in Squid Game in 2022, where he played the helpless yet clever contestant Oh Il-nam, who suffers from a brain tumor. His performance also earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 74th Emmy Awards.