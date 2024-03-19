Actor's 14-Year Marriage Ends in Divorce

Actor Lee Bum Soo and his wife, Lee Yoon Jin, are undergoing divorce proceedings. Lee Bum Soo's agency, Y1 Entertainment, announced on March 16, "Lee Bum Soo and Lee Yoon Jin are in the midst of divorce mediation. "It is difficult to confirm the details because they are private," reported Naver.

According to media reports, the couple is in the middle of divorce mediation and is getting close to their first mediation date. On March 16, insiders said Lee Yoon Jin filed for divorce after speculation began at the end of the last year. Because the couple couldn't settle their divorce, their first mediation hearing will take place soon.

(Photo: ilgan Sports)

The two are currently separated, with Lee Yoon Jin living in Bali, Indonesia, with their daughter, who attends an international school, and Lee Bum Soo living in Seoul with their son.

Previously last year, rumors of a divorce swirled around the pair after Lee Yoon Jin posted "The end of my first chapter" on her social media in December and tagged her husband. Following that, she uploaded a video with the English phrase, "I decided to stop being kind to the people closest to me who don't deserve my kindness."

Initially, Lee Bum Soo and Lee Yoon Jin unfollowed one another. Several rumors about their breakup surrounded Lee Bum Soo as, at the time, he deleted his entire follower list and all of his posts. At the time, the agency declared, "This is not a divorce.".

In May 2010, Lee Bum Soo and Lee Yoon Jin married, and they have two children. In addition to her role as an English interpreter for international conferences, Lee Yoon Jin was also an English columnist, having worked as an announcer for MBC in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, and OBS in Gyeonggi Province.

Her first encounter with Lee Bum Soo occurred when she taught him English in 2008. She also taught South Korean singer Rain for four months.

Lee Bum Soo debuted in the 1990 film Yes, Let's Look Up at the Sky Now and Again and achieved fame with the 2003 film Singles. Moreover, the actor has also gained popularity in other hit dramas such as Surgeon Bong Dal-hee (2007), in which he played a charming surgeon, and On Air (2008), in which he played the manager of a top star, as well as the SBS drama Giant. Previously, Lee Bum Soo was married in 2003 but divorced four months later.