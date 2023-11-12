Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Reunite Amid Divorce

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are still on the way to their divorce, but it doesn't mean they're just going to let their son miss out on those key holiday events. Morris posted a snippet of the family's trick-or-treat outing, covering their son's face, though it's hard to hide happiness.

According to PEOPLE, the little boy was dressed like a dinosaur, with both parents taking the low-key approach with their dress. Still, the happy moment is a reprieve from a stressful point in their lives.

Before the divorce filing, Morris was publicly debating walking away from country music and saying she was "very, very distanced" from the industry and toxic elements within. Hurd penned a message of support for Morris in the wake of her decision.

"She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," Hurt wrote. "She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan who feels the same way.

"I can't wait for that first tour and to see all of the smiling and beautiful people who needed these songs and also need HER ... Love you, MM. Keep on keepin' on," he added. The couple have been in each other's lives since 2013, starting to date in 2015. They got engaged in 2017, married in 2018, and welcomed their first child in March 2020. Hurd talked about the importance of being a parent with Morris, though they did still get a Grammy nomination for their duet, "Chasing After You."

"Music stuff is not the most important thing anymore. The most important thing is obviously our home life and each other and our kid – and music is just our job sometimes," Hurd said back in 2021. "It comes third, but it doesn't mean it's not important – it just means that the other stuff is always going to be first."

Morris addressed her comments about country during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, clarifying what she saw in her future career. "I don't think [country music is] something you can really leave because it's a music that's in me and that's what I grew up doing...You can't, like, scrub the country music out," Morris said, labeling her original comments hyperbolic while also saying she's pretty "genre fluid."

According to a report by Us Weekly, Morris allegedly blindsided Hurd with the divorce filing. The source says the decision came "out of the blue."