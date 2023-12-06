'Yellowstone' Co-Stars Spark Marriage Rumors After Fans Spot a Ring

Yellowstone co-stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have sparked marriage rumors after fans spotted Bingham wearing what appears to be a wedding ring. TMZ reports that Bingham took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video promoting both a concert and his whiskey brand, Bingham's Bourbon. In the clip — seen below — the singer is noticeably sporting a band on his ring finger, seemingly indicating that he is a married man.

The post has definitely garnered a lot of comments from curious fans, with one person replying, "Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?" Someone else added, "Are we not talking about the ring!!" Another person who seemed to have knowledge of the situation offered, "Married the 2nd weekend in October! Come on people, where ya been." TMZ reports that it has reached out to reps for both Harrison and Bingham for comment.

On Yellowstone, Bingham plays Walker, a Dutton ranch hand who previously worked at the 6666 Ranch. Harrison portrays fellow ranch hand — and barrel racer — Laramie. The pair confirmed their relationship earlier this year in an Instagram photo of themselves kissing, with a wood pile burning behind them. "More than a spark," Bingham wrote in the post, also including a fire emoji and tagging Harrison. In a response to Bingham's post, Harrison commented, "I love you, cowboy." In response to the announcement, one person joked, "I guess what happens at Yellowstone doesn't stay there anymore lol."

Previously, PopCulture.com exclusively spoke with Bingham, and he recounted how he became a Yellowstone cast member in the first place, Bingham recounted, "Originally, [Sheridan] just contacted me about writing some songs for it, or using some in the first place. He never had any intentions of ever even casting me in the thing. And so, he just found out that I could do a bunch of cowboy stuff growing up, and he's like, 'Well, I've got to write you in here,' and he was like, 'If you're good, I'll keep you on. If you suck, I'll kill you off.'"

Bingham laughed and added, "I just feel lucky that I'm just in there in the first place, and if they want me to keep going, I will. If they want to kill me off, I've had a good run." He then explained, "And I kind of like not knowing, to be honest with you. It's kind of interesting. I show up and I'm like, "What is going on today?" And then even when you do find out, he'll rewrite it at the last minute, or whatever."