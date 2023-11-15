Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Respond to Claim He Had Affair With Duane Martin

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have responded to a claim that Smith had an affair with fellow actor Duane Martin. This week, a clip went viral featuring a man named Brother Bilaal claiming that he was Smith's former assistant and that he once witnessed the two men engaged in anal sex with one another. Now, TMZ reports that Smith's representatives are vehemently denying the allegations.

"This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false," a rep told TMZ. The outlet adds that the Wild Wild West actor is also considering legal action against Bilaal. This seems to have been confirmed by Pinkett Smith who TMZ caught up to outside iHeartRadio in New York City on Wednesday morning in NYC. When asked about the situation and what she and Smith plan to do, Pinkett Smith replied, "We Suin'!"

The comments come after Bilaal told Tasha K about a purported incident with Smith and Martin that he allegedly walked in on. "I opened the door to Duane's dressing room and that's when I see Duane having anal sex with Will," Bilaal claimed. "There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there."

Pinkett Smith's defense may seem surprising to some, as she previously made some shocking comments about her marriage while promoting her memoir, Worthy. In an interview with Hoda Kotb, Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Smith are not divorced but have been living "separate lives" for the last seven years. She later stated, however, that they have been "working hard" to "reconcile" their marriage. "There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," Pinkett Smith told Kotb, during an appearance on the Today show. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us."

"There's no divorce on paper," she continued. "We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership." Pinkett Smith then added, "Here's the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process... I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there."