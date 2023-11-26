'Will & Grace' Star Eric McCormack's Wife Files for Divorce After 26 Years of Marriage

After 26 years, Eric McCormack's wife Janet Holden is breaking things off. TMZ exclusively reports that Holden, a Hollywood director, filed for divorce on Wednesday. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, she states "irreconcilable differences" as the reason but doesn't list a date of separation. She is also reportedly seeking spousal support. However, their only child together is 21 years old.

The two first met in 1994 on the set of Lonesome Dove. McCormack starred on the syndicated Western drama as Col. Francis Clay Mosby. It's a continuation of the miniseries of the same name from 1989. Holden served as an assistant director. The actor told The Guardian in 2007 that he "was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I'd been dating actresses, but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck… At first, she wasn't too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her. We had a secret affair the first season."

Page Six reports that the couple finally went public with their relationship in 1995 and got married in August 1997. They welcomed their first and only son, Finnigan, in July 2002. More details surrounding the separation are unclear. It's possible they just drifted apart over the years, but the only people who really know are the two of them. Hopefully, it's a mutual separation, and it's not as bad as it seems.

Luckily, the Will & Grace star has been pretty busy as of late, which might have helped with everything. He appeared in the Shudder original series Slasher earlier this year, as well as the Hallmark film Guiding Emily, voicing a sight dog for Sarah Drew's titular character. He most recently starred on Hulu's The Other Black Girl, which premiered on Hulu in September. McCormack is set to star in the upcoming dramedy Vacuums and the Whistling Pig, which is currently in pre-production.

Even though his marriage may not be going in the direction he planned, at least his career is able to keep him plenty busy and distracted amidst everything going on. Splitting up with the love of your life is never easy, but sometimes, it's what's for the best. Hopefully, McCormack and Holden's split is amicable, and that they are both still happy.