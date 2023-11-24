Guns N' Roses Rocker Headed for Divorce

Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer has filed for divorce from his wife of 16 months, Magdalena Malicka. A court document filed on Nov. 20 by the musician to California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County, which PEOPLE obtained, states irreconcilable differences caused the separation.

It is noted in the documents that the couple was married on May 16, 2022, and that they separated on Sept. 30, 2023. They do not have any children together. Even though the former couple tried to keep most information about their romance under wraps, the performer's first Instagram post on their anniversary was a tribute to Malicka.

"Happy Anniversary Kotek!! One year in and many many more coming ! Kocham Cie !! @_magdalenaferrer_," he wrote. In the post, photos showed Malicka wearing a cream-colored suit and Ferrer a blue tux. They shared a kiss in one photo and proudly displayed their rings in another.

The following month, Ferrer posted a selfie of the two along with the caption, "Couple of Ferrers...@_magdalenaferrer_." He also shared multiple photos from his summer vacation with his followers, including a trip to Madrid, Spain, in June and travels to Rome, Italy, in July.

The last time he mentioned Malicka was in a post he made on Sept. 16 when she was credited with taking the picture, even though she is not shown.

The band members, including Ferrer, performed their last show of their multi-city concert tour that began in June earlier this month. It marked a significant milestone for the band because it marked the first time the group had been on the road in North America since 2021. During a 2020 interview with KKDM, Ferrer looked back on his involvement with the group, which began when he joined in 2006.

"I really had to work hard to make sure I was able to represent [Steven] Adler's feel, Matt Sorum's feel, and [Bryan 'Brain' Mantia's] feel of the Chinese Democracy [era]," he said. "So that was the toughest challenge — finding all three eras of Guns N' Roses and bringing them together to one cohesive way of playing their material."

During the 'Not in This Lifetime' reunion, Adler, who played drums on the band's Appetite for Destruction album, repeatedly petitioned for his inclusion. Even though the band did not commit to bringing him back full-time, Adler sat in on a few songs at several 'Not in This Lifetime' shows during its initial run, and Ferrer was glad to support him.

"To be there and see the audience, the crowd, that energy when Adler sat down — I thought it was really special ... Adler's such a cool guy — he's a puppy dog, you know?" Ferrer recalled. "So it's nice to see him and have him around, and I'm glad he had that moment and I think the crowd, you could see the emotion in the crowd. I thought it was nice, I had no problem with it. Steven is a really sweet man, I really like him a lot."