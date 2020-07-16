Jake Paul Slammed for Hosting Massive California Party Amid Coronavirus Spike
Jake Paul is in the hot seat once again after throwing a massive party at his California mansion on Saturday, despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases as well as restrictions in the state. Local government officials spoke out against the 23-year-old YouTuber after video footage of the get-together surfaced on social media, showing dozens of people partying without masks, packed both inside and outside of Paul's Calabasas home.
"It's really just a party acting like COVID does not exist; it's acting that businesses aren't closed," Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub told FOX 11 in Los Angeles. "They're having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it's jus ta big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning." Weintraub said that her office received several complaints about the party. "It wasn't just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video," she said.
Weintraub said she's working with the Lost Hills sheriff to institute a "zero tolerance" policy on house parties in violation of health orders. "No more gatherings will be tolerated like this," she said.
In a video from the bash, which doubled as a music video shoot, partygoers can be seen drinking and crowding together, rolling dice on a ping pong table with wads of cash nearby in one clip. Another shows three women dangling from the bucket of a backhoe sitting in Paul's yard.
The party came two days before California Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed many of the state's reopening efforts as coronavirus cases rose in the state. California was averaging more than 8,000 new cases a day as of Sunday — more than double the total from a month ago. Continue reading to see social media's reaction to Paul's party.
The party
Jake Paul getting heat from Mayor of Calabasas—LA county Jake resides—for throwing a massive house party at his house over the weekend. Many neighbors filed complaints. This video was posted by Tana Mongeau. More in thread. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/lgJLnrDTxy— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 15, 2020
Video from inside Jake Paul’s party over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/X1rxyz3Vex— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 15, 2020
'Irresponsible and selfish'
NEW: The mayor of Calabasas & neighbors tell me they’re outraged after they say YouTube celebrity @jakepaul threw a massive party at his mansion on Saturday. They call it irresponsible, selfish, & say it’s businesses & workers who pay the price for this w/ lockdowns. 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/COiVleuDH2— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020
selfish piece of shit @jakepaul https://t.co/k4XgCAKvc6— emily_althea (@emily_althea) July 16, 2020
'Can we cancel him?'
Can we just #cancel #JakePaul for good now.— HALLOWEEN N'AT 💀 (@OTRHALLOWEEN) July 16, 2020
Paul does not have a great track record for using good judgement. It is very frustrating because influencers are supposed to care about their followers. Clearly Paul does not! I hope his irresponsible behavior will cost him by brands walking away from him. Followers too!— Gay Abrams (@g_b_a_22) July 16, 2020
'Not a mask in sight'
Fuck Jake Paul and his irresponsible, selfish ass. A whole ass mansion party with hella ppl and not a mask in sight. That's so gross dude. I hate ppl. Especially rich, entitled, privileged, ass ugly white boys.— Ambher 🖤🌹 (@popunkprinsexx) July 15, 2020
Imagine getting Covid-19 because you went to a party at Jake Paul's mansion.— Anjali (@anjalina_jolie) July 15, 2020
'He needs to be penalized'
@jakepaul needs to penalized, fined heavily, and in fact, incarcerated. His behavior is inexcusable. Words mean nothing to these entitled wealthy ‘kids’.— Jack Hutton (@jackhutton) July 16, 2020
It's Jake Paul, why expect anything else from an entitled YouTuber— Independent Observer (@ind_observer) July 16, 2020
'This kid needs to be in jail'
Imagine getting sick and dying for a lame Jake Paul party where everyone stands around or watches wrestling.— jonah jill (@jonah_jill) July 15, 2020
this kid needs to be in jail. In Australia they are issuing $18,000 fines for parties like this.— Austin Montgomery (@ram23sf) July 15, 2020
'It's only a matter of time'
The way that boy has been acting, it's only a matter of time until him and his whole crew end up with covid. I used to root for the kid but lately his actions during a pandemic are are unacceptable. Not going be so funny when someone ends up dying.— Trae 💙BetoForever💙 (@Beto4US) July 15, 2020
Seriously, what is wrong with people? Why are some people so freaking selfish???!!! Sigh.— M (@IndiaLove88) July 15, 2020
'I don't know what makes me more depressed'
As someone who has grown up around machinery, it is horrifying to watch drunk ppl messing around on something that could easily kill or maim. Who is operating it? Good lord.— monkeema (@monkeema) July 15, 2020
I dont know what makes me more depressed, seeing selfish people throw partys like this or that a person can become this wealthy from acting like an asshat on youtube.— GatorChomp (@GatorChomp13) July 15, 2020