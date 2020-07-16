Jake Paul Slammed for Hosting Massive California Party Amid Coronavirus Spike

Jake Paul is in the hot seat once again after throwing a massive party at his California mansion on Saturday, despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases as well as restrictions in the state. Local government officials spoke out against the 23-year-old YouTuber after video footage of the get-together surfaced on social media, showing dozens of people partying without masks, packed both inside and outside of Paul's Calabasas home.

"It's really just a party acting like COVID does not exist; it's acting that businesses aren't closed," Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub told FOX 11 in Los Angeles. "They're having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it's jus ta big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning." Weintraub said that her office received several complaints about the party. "It wasn't just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video," she said.

Weintraub said she's working with the Lost Hills sheriff to institute a "zero tolerance" policy on house parties in violation of health orders. "No more gatherings will be tolerated like this," she said.

In a video from the bash, which doubled as a music video shoot, partygoers can be seen drinking and crowding together, rolling dice on a ping pong table with wads of cash nearby in one clip. Another shows three women dangling from the bucket of a backhoe sitting in Paul's yard.

The party came two days before California Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed many of the state's reopening efforts as coronavirus cases rose in the state. California was averaging more than 8,000 new cases a day as of Sunday — more than double the total from a month ago.