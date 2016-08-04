Which ‘DWTS’ Star Got Man-gaged?

(Photo: Getty / Angela Weiss)

Mark Ballas is one lucky guy because he and his fiancée, BC Jean, have two romantic proposals to share.

PEOPLE reports after Ballas proposed to Jean for Thanksgiving, she gave him the ultimate Christmas surprise.

"We were, like, 'No gifts. Lets just have dinner or whatever.' And then she [gave me an engagement ring]," the dance pro said after April 4's episode of Dancing with the Stars. "I was, like, 'We said no gifts!' She got down on one knee and everything."

If you're wondering about when we'll get to see video of their first dance as a married couple, you're going to be waiting a while.

"We have a lot going on right now. I'm here [at DWTS] full-time and then she's got music stuff going on, but we are enjoying being engaged and enjoying the [wedding planning] process," Ballas said. "We are making sure that when we put it together it's going to be 100 percent perfect. We don't want to rush anything."

But, Ballas did say he's an "involved groom" so at least their having fun planning together!