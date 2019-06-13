Wendy Williams Reportedly Trying to Make Ex-Hubby Kevin Hunter Jealous With New Man

Wendy Williams has been spotted out with new beau Marc Tomblin multiple times in the past week, and it is reportedly all just a stunt to make her estranged husband Kevin Hunter jealous.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the Ask Wendy author has been parading her new mystery man around the country and seeking the attention of the paparazzi all in an effort to earn herself some sympathy points among fans and also to help Hunter realize what he lost when he became involved with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wendy is doing all of this as part of a campaign to make Kevin jealous and to garner sympathy from the public,” the source claimed, adding that after filing for divorce on April 11, The Wendy Williams Show host began “asking around to some people” for suggestions of men from “the street” that she could connect with to make Hunter jealous.

Williams ultimately landed on Tomblin, a 27-year-old financial investor and blogger, according to his LinkedIn profile. Tomblin is also a convicted felon, having served 15 months behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2013.

After first being spotted together in California on Sunday, June 9, Williams and Tomblin have since been seen trotting around New York City on a shopping trip.

Her linking to a new man, as well as speculation that she is simply attempting to evoke envy from her estranged husband, follows in the wake of reports that Hunter had welcomed a child with Hudson back in March. Although Williams had initially remained mum on the topic after the news first surfaced, she confirmed it earlier this week.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years,” Williams said. “Where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life.”

Although Hunter himself has not commented on the reports, though he alluded to his alleged infidelity when breaking his silence regarding his wife’s divorce filings, it has been suggested that he and Hudson have been romantically involved for upwards of 10 years.

Daily Mail had been the first to report the alleged affair, when in 2017, they cited sources who claimed that “Kevin is with Sharina three or four times a week, often staying over” and that Hunter was “living a double life.”

It is also believed that Hudson has been staying in property owned by Hunter for years, often living as close as just a nine-minute drive from where he lives.

Hunter and Williams married in 1997. They share 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.