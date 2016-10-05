Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce New Soul2Soul Tour

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are taking this show on the road.

The country power couple dropped some big news during a surprise show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The husband and wife will tour together in 2017, launching a massive 65-city tour.

“We are going back on the road, on tour! We are going to go from side to side, south to north, all the way around the globe!” Hill told the audience as well as the 22,000 fans tuned in to the Facebook Live broadcast of the event.

This will be the third time the couple heads out on tour together.

“We’ve been looking to this for a long, long time,” McGraw added, joking, “We got all y’all together just to tell y’all that, now we’re going home.”

The Soul2Soul World Tour kicks off April 7 in New Orleans.

The complete list of dates are listed on the artists’ websites.