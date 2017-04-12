Watch: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Heat up the ‘DWTS’ Ballroom With Sultry Kiss

Nick Viall has some smooth moves and not just on the dance floor.

The Bachelor alum used his history of failed dates to set the stage for an emotional and steamy rumba with partner Peta Murgatroyd during the Most Memorable Year night on Dancing With the Stars.

The dance explored his journey to find love on the Bachelorette and the Bachelor and ended fittingly with an embrace and kiss for his bride-to-be, Vanessa Grimaldi.

At the end of the number, a shirtless Viall lifted her into the air for a sultry kiss.

“Thanks love,” he captioned a picture of the tender moment on his Instagram.

MORE: Who Was Eliminated on Week 4 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

It’s clear Viall is pulling out all the stops for a win. According to pro Lindsey Arnold, that competitiveness is what makes the show so fun.

In an exclusive interview with Womanista, Arnold dished on the ones to watch out for this season and how the show changes each week.

“The celebrities get more and more competitive the longer they stay in because I think they start to get really involved and it means more to them the further along they go,” Arnold shared. “[But] as pros, we are always competitive because this is our job, [yet] at the same time we are all very supportive and want to see others do well, so it’s a good mix.”

Thanks Love ❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

