Watch: Jessie James Decker Surprises Husband Eric With the Perfect Birthday Gift

Jessie James Decker knows the way to her hubby’s heart!
Eric Decker recently celebrated his 30th birthday and it was filled with surprises! The country singer shared a video of Eric finding his birthday gift on Instagram.
The clip shows Eric walking around the corner of their garage to discover a John Deere tractor with a red ribbon on it.
“You got me a John Deere!” Eric says.
“You love it?” Jessie asks. “OK, daddy, here is the key!”
The NFL player hopped on the tractor and the couple’s two children followed suit. “Are you going to help me mow the lawn,” Eric asks the two kids.
He then tells Jessie, “I thought you said you weren’t going to get it!”
This wasn’t his only birthday surprise. Jessie managed to plan a surprise party for him and he was simply “amazed.”
Eric thanked his wife for the party in a sweet post, writing, “Thank you sweetheart for such an amazing surprise birthday party tonight! How you pulled it off I’m still amazed!”
