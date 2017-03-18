Watch: Jessie James Decker Surprises Husband Eric With the Perfect Birthday Gift

Happy bday daddy @edeck87 !!!!!! A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Jessie James Decker knows the way to her hubby’s heart!

Eric Decker recently celebrated his 30th birthday and it was filled with surprises! The country singer shared a video of Eric finding his birthday gift on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip shows Eric walking around the corner of their garage to discover a John Deere tractor with a red ribbon on it.

“You got me a John Deere!” Eric says.

“You love it?” Jessie asks. “OK, daddy, here is the key!”

MORE: Jessie James Decker Bares All in New Post-Baby Bikini Photo

The NFL player hopped on the tractor and the couple’s two children followed suit. “Are you going to help me mow the lawn,” Eric asks the two kids.

He then tells Jessie, “I thought you said you weren’t going to get it!”

This wasn’t his only birthday surprise. Jessie managed to plan a surprise party for him and he was simply “amazed.”

Eric thanked his wife for the party in a sweet post, writing, “Thank you sweetheart for such an amazing surprise birthday party tonight! How you pulled it off I’m still amazed!”

Thank you sweetheart for such an amazing surprise birthday party tonight! How u pulled it off I’m still amazed! I’m thankful for everyone who made it out…and that cake was on point by the way!!! A post shared by Eric Decker (@edeck87) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

H/T Instagram / @jessiejamesdecker

Related:

Jessie James Decker Doesn’t Shy From Trolls With Daring Bikini Selfie

Eric Decker Posts Sweet Message to Jessie James Decker Amid Tough Football Season

Jessie James and Eric Decker Look Just Like Newlyweds Celebrating Her Sister’s Wedding in Cabo