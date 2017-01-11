Watch: Jessica Biel’s Mom Really Wants Her to Duet With Husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel can sing!

The actress showed off her pipes at the premiere of her new movie The Book of Love and proved she’s not the only one with vocal talent in her family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the premiere, she sang Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday” to E! News correspondent Marc Malkin.

She killed it with the vocals, but modestly described her rendition of the song as “bad musical theater.”

So if Biel can sing and her husband Justin Timberlake can sing…why don’t they make music together? Apparently, her mother asks her the same question all the time.

“My mom won’t stop with the duet,” Biel revealed. “I’m like, ‘Mom, it’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen, Mom.’”

But then she added, “Maybe in the shower, a shower duet, Well, not really. It’s more like the bedtime routine, like singing the baby to sleep—that’s really where the duets happen.”

Would you like to hear a duet from this couple?

