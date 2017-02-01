Watch: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Joke About Hooking up in ‘Voice’ Sneak Peek

The Voice is back!

The NBC reality competition returns in just a few weeks, and Entertainment Tonight is sharing a sneak peek at the action before the show returns with the famed blind auditions.

In the clip, this season’s coaches — Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani — talk about how they developed their love of music before the clip cuts to a sneak peek of the blinds. Sitting in their iconic red chairs, all four coaches pull out all the stops to impress the contestants, with Stefani even attempting to sway one fan by mentioning her recent duet with beau Shelton, titled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

“I just did a country song with Blake Shelton,” she says. “I got the hookup!”

“That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up,” Shelton quips back before Stefani laughs.

Stefani isn’t all about Shelton, though, as she also shared a girl power moment with Keys.

“I know two women coaches is really working, as you can see,” Keys said as she hugged the No Doubt singer.

“I don’t feel like there’s any kind of boundaries,” Stefani added. “So anything can go.”

Season 12 of The Voice premieres Feb. 27 on NBC.

