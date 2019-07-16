Is Vanessa Hudgens Facing Jail Time for Heart Carving?

❤️❤️ @austinbutler #sedonadreams
A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on
Actress Vanessa Hudgens and her actor-boyfriend, Austin Butler, are under investigation for defacing a protected rock formation in Coconino National Forest in Sedona, Arizona, over Valentine’s Day weekend.
Hudgens is best known for High School Musical and most recently her role in Grease: Live, while Butler is one of the stars of the new MTV show, The Shannara Chronicles.
Over the weekend, Hudgens posted a photograph on Instagram that showed the couple’s names carved into a rock with a heart — it has since been deleted. The red rock formations are actually federally protected.
It’s unclear if authorities have located the rock, but they are further investigating at this time and requesting witnesses, reports Fox News. The stars may surprisingly face a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.
Brady Smith, a representative for the forest, told Fox News, “People make mistakes whether knowingly or unknowingly,” but he added that doesn’t excuse the actors from committing a crime.